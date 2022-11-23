Left Menu

IIT Roorkee to celebrate 175th foundation day

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will celebrate its 175th foundation day on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest and Bharti Enterprises chairperson Rakesh Mittal is the guest of honour.

A commemorative stamp to mark 175 years of the institute's existence will also be released on the occasion by Department of Posts secretary Vineet Pandey.

A big gathering of students, alumni and faculty is expected on the occasion. PTI ALM HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

