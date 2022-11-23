J-K LG inaugurates Sonzal festival at Kashmir University

Educational institutions must ensure the new learning framework and key concepts as recommended by National Education Policy are incorporated in the curriculum, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

The LG made these remarks at the inauguration of the annual youth festival 'Sonzal-2022' at the University of Kashmir here.

Congratulating the festival participants, the LG said the annual festival is a great opportunity for young artists' to showcase their talents and 'Sonzal' provides them much-needed platform to achieve the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Sonzal means 'rainbow,' which considered a symbol of hope, inspiration, and good fortune.

For students, a rainbow finally arrives when they have space for individual growth, independent thinking, and opportunity to discover their own hidden treasure to contribute in the nation building, the LG said. Sinha said that the educational institutions must discharge their responsibility to ensure freedom, creativity and engagement for the students to become "multi-achievers." He said that the creative pursuits are a great medium for the young students to develop leadership skills, human values, willingness to take risks, understanding the power of new ideas, competency to face future challenges, and to nurture personality traits. The LG said that that the choices that students make and critical thinking that they employ can equip students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and values. The LG said that education is not about the race to come first but about achieving the highest peak of "values" in life. He said that the syllabus should be more adaptable and dynamic, providing space for cutting edge innovation.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir University for making necessary changes to incorporate recommendations made in the National Education Policy.

The University of Kashmir has been transformed into a centre of excellence and promoting scientific research, new ideas and knowledge, and adapting to rapid change across the world in fundamental aspects of the educational landscape, he said.

