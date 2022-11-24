Left Menu

India, Zimbabwe to set up joint working group on education, skill development: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Zimbabwes Deputy Minister of Education, Raymore Machingura, here on Thursday and discussed setting up of joint working groups on education and skill development between the two countries. I suggested to constitute a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building, he said in a series of tweets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:05 IST
India, Zimbabwe to set up joint working group on education, skill development: Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Education, Raymore Machingura, here on Thursday and discussed setting up of joint working groups on education and skill development between the two countries. ''Glad to meet Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Zimbabwe, in my office today. We had fruitful discussions on intensifying our partnerships in education and skill development.

''Both India and Africa have shared aspirations and mutual priorities. I suggested to constitute a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building,'' he said in a series of tweets. Pradhan said that the two countries agreed to deepen their engagements from school to research for mutual prosperity and growth. ''India takes pride in being a trusted partner of Zimbabwe and Africa,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022