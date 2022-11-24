India, Zimbabwe to set up joint working group on education, skill development: Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Zimbabwes Deputy Minister of Education, Raymore Machingura, here on Thursday and discussed setting up of joint working groups on education and skill development between the two countries. I suggested to constitute a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building, he said in a series of tweets.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Education, Raymore Machingura, here on Thursday and discussed setting up of joint working groups on education and skill development between the two countries. ''Glad to meet Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Zimbabwe, in my office today. We had fruitful discussions on intensifying our partnerships in education and skill development.
''Both India and Africa have shared aspirations and mutual priorities. I suggested to constitute a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building,'' he said in a series of tweets. Pradhan said that the two countries agreed to deepen their engagements from school to research for mutual prosperity and growth. ''India takes pride in being a trusted partner of Zimbabwe and Africa,'' he said.
