Malaysia PM Anwar: We have seen a change that has awaited the people of Malaysia

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:54 IST
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his swearing in was a change that Malaysians have waited for and pledged to keep Islam as the official religion of the country.
The 75-year-old longtime opposition leader was sworn in on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.
