Left Menu

Odisha: Case filed after engineering student alleges torture by seniors in hostel

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 25-11-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 00:02 IST
Odisha: Case filed after engineering student alleges torture by seniors in hostel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case was filed after an engineering student of the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT-Burla) alleged that he was tortured by his seniors in the hostel, police said on Thursday.

The second-year student of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication alleged that he was stopped by around 15 students of the fourth year who asked him to lower his eyes and started abusing him.

One of the senior students also held him by his collar, and when he removed his hand, he was allegedly thrashed.

The senior students also allegedly threatened him that they would drive him out of the department.

Vice-Chancellor Banshidhar Majhi said he has received a complaint from the student about the incident that happened on Wednesday.

''A meeting of the internal disciplinary committee of the varsity will be held. The facts could be ascertained only after an investigation. The student also went to the police over the incident,'' he said.

Burla police station's inspector-in-charge Susanta Kumar Das said a case has already been registered based on the allegations.

''We will also send a report to the internal committee of the varsity and the anti-ragging cell,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022