Odisha: Case filed after engineering student alleges torture by seniors in hostel

A case was filed after an engineering student of the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT-Burla) alleged that he was tortured by his seniors in the hostel, police said on Thursday.

The second-year student of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication alleged that he was stopped by around 15 students of the fourth year who asked him to lower his eyes and started abusing him.

One of the senior students also held him by his collar, and when he removed his hand, he was allegedly thrashed.

The senior students also allegedly threatened him that they would drive him out of the department.

Vice-Chancellor Banshidhar Majhi said he has received a complaint from the student about the incident that happened on Wednesday.

''A meeting of the internal disciplinary committee of the varsity will be held. The facts could be ascertained only after an investigation. The student also went to the police over the incident,'' he said.

Burla police station's inspector-in-charge Susanta Kumar Das said a case has already been registered based on the allegations.

''We will also send a report to the internal committee of the varsity and the anti-ragging cell,'' he said.

