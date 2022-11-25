Left Menu

Private schools seek to draft their own textbooks

The advocate for KUSMA, K V Dhananjay pointed to the recent controversy about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in Karnataka government textbooks.He also cited the example of the 1984 Sikh riots and said even Sikh schools cannot teach them.The case has been reserved for judgment.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:52 IST
Private schools seek to draft their own textbooks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

The provisions challenged include the reservation for appointment of staff in unaided schools and prescription of syllabus by the State government. On Thursday, the HC reserved the case for judgment after the government failed to file any objections.

Private schools in Karnataka have approached the High Court of Karnataka, seeking among other things, permission to draft textbooks on their own.

The Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements' Association (KUSMA) in the petition has sought ''the State government ought not to prescribe any particular publication or textbook as the sole and exclusive reading material in private unaided schools; and that, private unaided schools are free to choose a textbook of their choice so long as such textbooks adhere to the syllabus prescribed by the State government.'' The provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 in this regard has been challenged.

KUSMA has also challenged several other provisions of the Karnataka Education Act including Section 5 read with Section 41(3) which prescribes reservation in the matter of appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in private unaided schools. It has sought for the striking down of this Section as unconstitutional.

The petition says that since the Central Law regarding Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education is in place, the State Law regarding the same (Section 5) becomes redundant.

''Section 5 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, a State legislation, in respect of admission of pupils in private unaided educational institutions is overridden by Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children To Free And Compulsory Education Act, 2012, a Central legislation," the petition says.

Another challenge is made to Section 7(1)(f) of the same Act. The petition states that private unaided educational institutions should be allowed to ''determine a reasonable fee structure and to not be subject to a rigid and stereotypical fee structure imposed by the government.'' The petition came up for hearing before the division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajit Shetty on Thursday. The advocate for KUSMA, K V Dhananjay pointed to the recent controversy about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in Karnataka government textbooks.

He also cited the example of the 1984 Sikh riots and said even Sikh schools cannot teach them.

The case has been reserved for judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022