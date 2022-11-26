Left Menu

STPI centre opened in Davanagere

The centre will also play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Karnataka and empowering budding techno-entrepreneurs and innovators of the region to translate their ideas into innovative products, the statement said. Narayan said STPI has played a major role in pioneering and accelerating Karnatakas software exports.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 10:11 IST
STPI centre opened in Davanagere
  • Country:
  • India

A Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre has been established in the district headquarters town of Davanagere in Karnataka. ''It will give further impetus to our 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiatives'', Karnataka Information Technology and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said. The centre, spread across 10,000 square feet, has plug-n-play 102-seater incubation facility, network operations centre, 16-seater conference room and provisions for high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities and services, his office said in a statement. The presence of the STPI centre clubbed with availability of talent pool and economical infrastructure will attract bigger companies to expand operations in this region, it said. ''The centre will also play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Karnataka and empowering budding techno-entrepreneurs and innovators of the region to translate their ideas into innovative products'', the statement said. Narayan said STPI has played a major role in pioneering and accelerating Karnataka's software exports. ''The STPI centres across the state have IT exports of USD 35 billion, and the whole of Karnataka state exports more than USD 70 billion each year'', the Minister said. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the centre on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022