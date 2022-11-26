AAP to record historic victory in Gujarat polls, become a national party: Kejriwal

Left Menu

In these 10 years, the party created many histories in Indian politics with the immense love of the public and the hard work of the workers, Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, said in a series of tweets.The AAP has offered a new hope to the people of the country and gained their trust, he said.With yet another historic victory, the AAP is going to become a national party very soon, he said.Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is betting big in poll-bound Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Saturday that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will record a ''historic victory'' in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and become a ''national'' political party.

Congratulating the party workers on the 10th anniversary of the AAP's foundation day, Kejriwal said the party has created ''many histories'' in Indian politics since it came into existence on November 26, 2012 and become ''a new hope'' for the people of the country.

''The Aam Aadmi Party was formed 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, the party created many histories in Indian politics with the immense love of the public and the hard work of the workers,'' Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, said in a series of tweets.

The AAP has offered a new hope to the people of the country and gained their trust, he said.

''With yet another historic victory, the AAP is going to become a national party very soon,'' he said.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is betting big in poll-bound Gujarat. It has fielded candidates in all 182 Assembly constituencies in the BJP-ruled state.

Till the 2017 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were the main contenders in Gujarat.

With the AAP joining the fray with its high-decibel campaign, the state is set to witness a three-cornered poll contest this time.

The Kejriwal-led party is hoping to gain its foothold in the state by winning several seats in the polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

According to rules, a political party gets the status of a ''State Party'' if it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in a legislative assembly.

If a party gets the status of a ''State Party'' in four states, it automatically becomes a ''National Party''.

The AAP is recognised as a ''State Party'' in Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

If it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in Gujarat, it will earn the tag of a ''National Party''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

