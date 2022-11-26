Left Menu

ABVP's procession displays culture of various states in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:21 IST
ABVP's procession displays culture of various states in Jaipur
Hundreds of delegates from various states attending ABVP's national convention here took out a procession in Jaipur on Saturday to display the culture of their states.

Clad in traditional attire of their states, the delegates took out the procession which passed through the walled city of Jaipur from Agrawal college to Albert Hall.

“The procession was on the theme of Unity in Diversity and the participants exhibited the culture of their states. The procession was welcomed at several places by people, market associations among others,” Hushiyar Meena, national secretary of ABVP, said.

ABVP's national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla said that the procession reflected a ''mini-India'' in Jaipur.

The three-day national convention of the ABVP which started on Friday will conclude on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

