Left Menu

134 delegates from TN leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-11-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 15:14 IST
134 delegates from TN leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam
  • Country:
  • India

A batch of 134 delegates left for Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday by train from Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions.

A total of 90 delegates boarded Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station and were welcomed and greeted by Salem Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager P Sivalingam and other officials.

At Salem, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hariharan and railway officials welcomed and greeted 44 delegates, who boarded the same train, an official release said.

Earlier, 135 delegates had left for Varanasi from both these stations on November 20.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022' is an initiative by the Union Education Ministry as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'.

It is being organised by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in the month long event in Varanasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022