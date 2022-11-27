134 delegates from TN leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

A batch of 134 delegates left for Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday by train from Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions.

A total of 90 delegates boarded Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station and were welcomed and greeted by Salem Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager P Sivalingam and other officials.

At Salem, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hariharan and railway officials welcomed and greeted 44 delegates, who boarded the same train, an official release said.

Earlier, 135 delegates had left for Varanasi from both these stations on November 20.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022' is an initiative by the Union Education Ministry as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'.

It is being organised by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in the month long event in Varanasi.

