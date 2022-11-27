Left Menu

Shahdara bar association prescribes new dress code for law interns

The Shahdara bar association has prescribed a new dress code for law interns to distinguish them from advocates. The executive committee has unanimously decided to introduce a new dress code for interns, white shirt and blue coat and trousers, according to a notification dated November 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahdara bar association has prescribed a new dress code for law interns to distinguish them from advocates. The executive committee has unanimously decided to introduce a new dress code for interns, white shirt and blue coat and trousers, according to a notification dated November 24. On many occasions, interns were found appearing in courts wearing black coats and it became difficult to ''differentiate between advocates and interns'', the notification signed by association secretary Raman Sharma said. ''Hence, the members of the bar are requested to instruct their interns to wear white shirt and blue coat and trousers with effect from December 1,'' it said. Thereafter, if interns are found wearing black coats and trousers, they will not be allowed to appear in courts, the notification said.

