Left Menu

TN CM launches forum to foster scientific interest among school students

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:27 IST
TN CM launches forum to foster scientific interest among school students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanavil Mandram (Rainbow forum), a unique initiative to foster scientific interest among school students was launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Monday.

It is aimed at promoting interest among the students of standard 6 to 8 to learn Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The event, attended among others by Ministers K N Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchirappalli Mayor M Anpahagan, was inaugurated at the Pappakurichi Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Kattur.

Also, the Chief Minister flagged off 100 mobile science and mathematics laboratories on behalf school Education department to stimulate the scientific temper among students.

They would teach students science experiments and mathematics, on a monthly basis, with proper guidance, and display science tools made by students. The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore to benefit 25 lakh government school students.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the classrooms where science experiments were conducted by the students under the guidance of the teachers and interacted with them.

Special training has been given to teachers who had expressed interest in participating in the programme across the state to share the methods they have used so far in teaching and provide suggestions for continued implementation of the programme.

About 710 STEM facilitators have been selected across Tamil Nadu to implement this programme and they will act as mobile science and mathematics experimenters. Also, they will guide in conducting simple science experiments for students of 6th to 8th standard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022