Young couple found hanging in UP's Hardoi

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a young couple were found hanging in vacant house here on Monday, police said According to the police, the locals claimed that the couple, residents of Chandupur Kharai village, belonged to different castes and wanted to marry each other.

The house, where the bodies were found, belongs to the deceased woman's uncle who lives in Delhi, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken based on the report and the families' complaint, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, police said.

