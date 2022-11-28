Left Menu

Clerics ban dance, music, fireworks in Muslim weddings in Jharkhand block

A group of Muslim clerics has banned un-Islamic practices such as dance, playing of loud music and display of fireworks during weddings in a block in Jharkhands Dhanbad district and said that those who violate the diktat would be fined.Maulana Masud Akhtar, Head Imam of Sibilibadi Jama Masjid in Nirsa block, on Monday said that the restrictions will begin from December 2.We unanimously decided that Nikah marriage would be solemnized according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, playing of DJ music and display of fireworks.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:18 IST
Clerics ban dance, music, fireworks in Muslim weddings in Jharkhand block
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Muslim clerics has banned "un-Islamic practices" such as dance, playing of loud music and display of fireworks during weddings in a block in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district and said that those who violate the diktat would be fined.

Maulana Masud Akhtar, Head Imam of Sibilibadi Jama Masjid in Nirsa block, on Monday said that the restrictions will begin from December 2.

"We unanimously decided that Nikah (marriage) would be solemnized according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, playing of DJ music and display of fireworks. Those who will violate the order will be fined Rs 5,100," Akhtar said. "Such practices are not permitted in Islam. These also cause inconvenience to people," said the head imam who chaired a meeting on Sunday where the decision was taken.

Akhtar said that the marriage has to be solemnized within 11 pm as the time after that is not considered auspicious.

"If anyone tries to perform the Nikah after 11 pm will also be slapped with a fine. The violator of the norm will have to tender a written apology too," he said.

The cleric appealed to community members to share the decision among their relatives and stakeholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022