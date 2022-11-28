20 students injured as school bus overturns in UP's Hapur

Twenty students were injured when a school bus in which they were travelling overturned here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Babugarh area when the bus of GDP School, carrying 40 children, lost control and overturned, SHO (Babugarh) Ajay Kumar Bisht said.

Demanding immediate action against the school authorities, the parents of the children alleged the school bus was not in good condition, police said. PTI COR ABN NB

