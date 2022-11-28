Left Menu

20 students injured as school bus overturns in UP's Hapur

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:16 IST
20 students injured as school bus overturns in UP's Hapur
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty students were injured when a school bus in which they were travelling overturned here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Babugarh area when the bus of GDP School, carrying 40 children, lost control and overturned, SHO (Babugarh) Ajay Kumar Bisht said.

Demanding immediate action against the school authorities, the parents of the children alleged the school bus was not in good condition, police said. PTI COR ABN NB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022