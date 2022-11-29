2 postgraduate students suspended from Assam Medical College for ‘ragging’

Two doctors pursuing post-graduation studies at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh were suspended from attending classes for six months and expelled from the hostel for allegedly indulging in ragging, an official said on Tuesday.

This is the second incident in the city after Dibrugarh University authorities on Monday expelled 18 students for allegedly ragging a M.Com student who was admitted to intensive care unit after suffering fractures in the spinal cord and hand. Assam Medical College Principal Dr Sanjib Kakati said the institute took action immediately after receiving a complaint from a junior student and his family.

''If things can be handled before it reaches a flashpoint, a lot can be curbed. We are very strict regarding any incident of ragging or harassment to junior students and we do not tolerate any such activities,'' Kakati said.

He pointed out that the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) of the oldest medical college in the Northeast found two postgraduate students of the Orthopedics department guilty of harassing junior PG students, physically and mentally.

''It is gross misconduct. Hence, on the recommendation of the Committee, disciplinary actions were imposed upon the guilty PG students,'' Kakati said.

An order was issued on November 21 and the duo has been expelled from the hostel immediately and suspended from attending classes and academic privileges for six months, he said.

''We celebrated the platinum jubilee of this medical college a few days ago. This is not just an institution, but a sentiment and an emotion. We cannot allow anything which can tarnish the name and fame of this institution,'' the Principal said.

In the Dibrugarh University incident which took place on November 26, the victim was tortured brutally following which he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself, officers had said.

