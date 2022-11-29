Left Menu

Telangana students drown in US lake; family members in grief

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:02 IST
The family members of the two Indian students, both friends from Telangana, who drowned in a lake in the US last week were waiting in grief for the return of the mortal remains of their loved ones. The bodies are expected to reach their homes on Friday, a relative of Uthej Kunta said.

Twenty-four-year old Uthej Kunta's father is a government employee near Warangal, while his mother is a housewife.

Both were in deep sorrow over the tragic death of their son, the relative said on Tuesday.

Uthej Kunta completed BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) in Hyderabad and was pursuing MS in health informatics in the US. His course had begun just a few months ago, the relative said.

Kunta and Shiva Kelligeri, who drowned in a lake in US last week, were close friends even in Hyderabad, she said.

The process of return of bodies has begun and the bodies are expected reach Hyderabad on Friday.

The family had approached some leaders and others for help, she said. The two Indian students from Telangana drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks in the US state of Missouri during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to police.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta, and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao in a tweet had said he has asked his team to assist the victims' families in getting the mortal remains back as soon as possible.

