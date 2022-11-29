Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Arriving at consensus with Gujjar leaders, say Cong leaders

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:58 IST
The three-member committee of ministers constituted to assuage concerns of the Gujjars ahead of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' held another round of talks with leaders of the community on Tuesday.

Two meetings were held in the evening during which both parties arrived at consensus on several aspects, the committee claimed.

However, some issues remain unresolved and another round of meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday.

''Until we get the assurances in writing, we do not consider it an agreement. We will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) as well and hope for a resolution. We are here to take up issues related to the future of our youth and not for personal benefits,'' Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla told reporters after the meeting.

Five communities under Most Backward Classes, including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems faced in getting a five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protestors during the Gujjar agitation.

The series of meetings was necessitated after Bainsla threatened that his organisation will not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands are not fulfilled.

He had also demanded that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a prominent Gurjar leader, be made the chief minister.

Pilot had, however, distanced himself from Bainsla's remarks.

''A consensus has been arrived at on several demands, but a decision on one point is yet to be made. So, a meeting has been called on Wednesday as well,'' Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, who is part of the cabinet sub-committee, told reporters after the meeting.

The two others are Home Minister Rajendra Yadav and Education Minister BD Kalla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

