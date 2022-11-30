Left Menu

Maithili Thakur made brand ambassador of Bihar khadi, handicraft

Maithili Thakur, the singing sensation of Bihar known for her contribution to folk music, has been made the brand ambassador for khadi and handicraft of the state, officials said.The 22-year old, who was recently selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismiilah Khan Yuva Puraskar of Sangeet Natak Akademi, was handed over a letter in this regard by the industries department at a function here on Tuesday.

30-11-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 22-year old, who was recently selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismiilah Khan Yuva Puraskar of Sangeet Natak Akademi, was handed over a letter in this regard by the industries department at a function here on Tuesday. The Bihar State Khadi Gramodyog Board comes under the industries department of the Bihar government. Maithili was recently selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2021. The Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama in its general council meeting earlier thing month selected 102 young artistes from across the country for making their mark in their respective fields of the performing arts for the award for 2019 to 2021.

Born in Benipatti in Madhubani district in Bihar, she was trained by her father and grandfather in Maithili folk music, besides Hindustani classical music. She has displayed her talent in singing folk songs, particularly in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

Along with her two brothers Rishav and Ayachi, she has performed in various national and international events.

