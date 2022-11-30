Left Menu

MP chief secretary Bains gets six-month extension

The Union government on Wednesday gave its nod to the Madhya Pradesh governments proposal to grant extension of six months to the states chief secretary Iqbal S Bains, official sources said.Bains, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was supposed to retire on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to the Department of Personnel and Training DoPT on November 9 about grant of extension to Bains, sources said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:19 IST
MP chief secretary Bains gets six-month extension
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government on Wednesday gave its nod to the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to grant extension of six months to the state's chief secretary Iqbal S Bains, official sources said.

Bains, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was supposed to retire on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on November 9 about grant of extension to Bains, sources said. Bains will now remain chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh till May 31, 2023. The extension to Bains ended speculation in the bureaucratic circles about who would be the next chief secretary ahead of state elections. Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh in November 2023. PTI MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022