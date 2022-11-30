Soccer-Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:02 IST
A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.
The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.
