Left Menu

MP: Six teachers of govt law college in Indore taken off duty after ABVP accuses them of promoting fundamentalism

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-12-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 08:49 IST
MP: Six teachers of govt law college in Indore taken off duty after ABVP accuses them of promoting fundamentalism
  • Country:
  • India

A government-run law college here has taken six teachers, including four Muslims, off duty temporarily after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused them of promoting fundamentalism and ''negative thoughts'' about the government and Army.

These teachers would not teach classes for five days while a judicial inquiry is conducted into the allegations of the RSS-affiliated student union, the college principal said on Thursday. Activists of the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), created a ruckus on the campus of Shasakiya Navin Vidhi Mahavidyalay (Government New Law College) on Thursday, demanding action against four Muslim and two Hindu teachers.

Dipendra Thakur, head of the ABVP unit at the college, alleged in a complaint to principal Dr Inamur Rahman that some teachers promoted ''religious fundamentalism and negative thoughts about the government and the Army'' among the first-year students.

On Fridays, the principal, Muslim teachers and students offer namaaz and during this time classes are not held, he alleged.

''Love jihad'' and ''non-vegetarianism'' was being promoted on campus, the complaint further said.

Love Jihad is a term used by right-wing Hindu groups which claim that there is a ''conspiracy'' to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them to Islam.

Principal Rahman said the atmosphere in the college was not like that described in the complaint.

''As the ABVP's complaint is serious, I have decided that an inquiry should be conducted by a retired judge of the district court,'' he told reporters.

To ensure that the inquiry can be conducted in a fair manner, the six teachers who faced accusations have been taken off duty for five days, he said.

As to the two Hindu teachers among them, he said the ABVP has accused them of behaving in autocratic way and not talking properly with students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022