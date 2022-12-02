Left Menu

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited babies says invited to speak at Oxford University

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:55 IST
Chinese scientist behind gene-edited babies says invited to speak at Oxford University
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

He Jiankui, a controversial Chinese researcher responsible for the world's first gene-edited babies has been invited to speak at Oxford University early next year, a media report said on Friday.

He took China and the world by storm in 2018 announcing that he helped produce twins, whose genes had been modified with the aim of increasing HIV resistance.

He, who served a three-year prison term imposed by the Chinese government for violating the rules as well as norms of medical science and ethics, said he will be giving a series of public interviews at Oxford university in March.

He was released from prison in April this year.

In a post on Weibo, he thanked Professor Eben Kirksey, a fellow of St Cross College, for inviting him to give the talks about the use of CRISPR gene-editing technology in reproductive medicine which will be broadcast online, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Kirksey, who has written a book on the gene-editing experiment, said the talks had been approved by the university's research ethics committee and would explore the circumstances that led to the birth of the gene-edited twin girls nicknamed Lulu and Nana, in 2018.

A third child, known as Amy, was born the following year, the Post report said.

Kirksey said they would discuss the values that drove He's research and he wanted to explore questions such as: "What is at stake as biological scientists remake the facts of life itself?" and "Can society shape future gene editing research agendas to promote an ethical and fair society?'", the Post reported.

In a separate post on Weibo, He said he had set up a team to work on gene therapy for genetic diseases, and the first rare disease they wanted to tackle was Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)-a deadly muscle disease that mainly affects teenage boys and young men, many of whom die in their late teens or early 20s.

He posted on Twitter that three weeks ago he had established a new laboratory in the southern suburbs of Beijing dedicated to developing affordable drugs for rare genetic diseases, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022