TN CM Stalin inaugurates medical centres in five more temples

The medical centres, with amenities to provide basic medical support to devotees, were set up in 10 temples last year and now such facilities have been established in five more temples.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated medical centres in five temples for the convenience of devotees visiting the places of worship.

Stalin launched the services at Madurai Meenakshi temple and on the premises of four other shrines through video conferencing from the Secretariat here. The other temples are Irukkankudi Mariamman temple, Bannariamman temple (Bannari, near Erode), Madurai Kallazhagar temple and the Sankaranarayana Swamy temple at Sankarankovil, an official release said. The medical centres, with amenities to provide basic medical support to devotees, were set up in 10 temples last year and now such facilities have been established in five more temples. The centres have been set up in temples that witness a large turnout of devotees.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, P K Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials took part.

