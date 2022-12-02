Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 2:

*HC upheld the conviction and life term awarded to two men for kidnapping for ransom and murder of a 16-year-old boy in 2009.

*The city government opposed before HC a challenge to its decision to install CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools, saying that right to privacy is not absolute and the system would ensure safety of children.

*HC asked the CBFC to give reasons for refusal of certificate to a movie, Masoom Kaatil, and not allowing its release.

*HC asked LNJP Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine a 26-year-old woman, who seeks to terminate her 33-week pregnancy as the foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities which are likely to subsist lifelong and the child might not be able to lead a normal life.

*HC asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on payment of compensation to the family of two people who died inside a sewer this year and said it will take the matter to its logical conclusion.

