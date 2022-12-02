Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 2:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:59 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 2:
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

*HC upheld the conviction and life term awarded to two men for kidnapping for ransom and murder of a 16-year-old boy in 2009.

*The city government opposed before HC a challenge to its decision to install CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools, saying that right to privacy is not absolute and the system would ensure safety of children.

*HC asked the CBFC to give reasons for refusal of certificate to a movie, Masoom Kaatil, and not allowing its release.

*HC asked LNJP Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine a 26-year-old woman, who seeks to terminate her 33-week pregnancy as the foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities which are likely to subsist lifelong and the child might not be able to lead a normal life.

*HC asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on payment of compensation to the family of two people who died inside a sewer this year and said it will take the matter to its logical conclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022