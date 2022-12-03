Historian Surendra Gopal dies in Patna

Eminent historian and author Surendra Gopal passed away at a hospital in Patna on Saturday, his family said. He was 86.

Gopal, renowned for his book, 'Patna in the 19th Century', and considered an authority on Patna's modern history, was not keeping well for a long time. ''He passed away today. His loss is irreparable both to us, the family, and the academic community at large,'' his son, Piyush Gopal, told PTI.

Surendra Gopal, an alumnus of the historic Patna College where he had also taught as a professor, was admired in the academic community by his peers, scholars and students.

He also authored 'Mapping Bihar: From Medieval to Modern Times' and 'Born to Trade: Indian Business Communities in Medieval and Early Modern Eurasia'.

Surendra Gopal had also produced a number of research papers and contributed scholarly articles in various publications.

Family friend Tejakar Jha described his death as a ''colossal loss'' and ''departure of last of the history stalwarts''.

''He was not keeping in good health for a long time, was admitted to a private hospital in Patna a couple of days ago and breathed his last today. The cremation will take place at Bans Ghat in the evening,'' Jha said.

