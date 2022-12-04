Left Menu

Teenager drowns in stream near waterfall in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:29 IST
A 17-year-old college student drowned in a stream near a waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college.

Vivek and seven of his friends were on the way to Ermayi falls on Saturday evening. They had halted by the stream at Kallanda in Belthangady taluk to have a bath when he was washed away in the swift current, police said.

Local people fished out the body later.

Belthangady police have registered a case.

