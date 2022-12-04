Teenager drowns in stream near waterfall in Karnataka

A 17-year-old college student drowned in a stream near a waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college.

Vivek and seven of his friends were on the way to Ermayi falls on Saturday evening. They had halted by the stream at Kallanda in Belthangady taluk to have a bath when he was washed away in the swift current, police said.

Local people fished out the body later.

Belthangady police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)