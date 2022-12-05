Maha: Union Minister Kapil Patil visits village hit by mild tremor in Thane district

Union Minister of State Kapil Patil on Monday visited a village in Maharashtra's Thane district where a mild tremor was experienced last week.

A tremor of 2.7 magnitude was experienced in Vehloli village in Shahapur taluka on November 30.

Patil inspected the damages to 15 houses and assured villagers of government aid, a release issued by the minister's office stated.

He distributed Rs 10,000 to 15 families whose houses were damaged due to the tremor and gave out kits of essentials to 150 families, it said.

The minister directed the administration to hold classes for students in temporary sheds and ordered that the panchnama of the damages be completed on priority, the release said.

