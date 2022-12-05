43 per cent voting in two DDC constituencies in J-K

Left Menu

The DDC elections took place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Around 43 per cent voting was recorded in the two District Development Consistencies (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir which went to the re-poll on Monday, an official spokesman said.

The polling for the DDC seats of Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara was necessitated due to the disputed qualification of contesting candidates.

The spokesman said 42 polling stations were set up for DDC Drugmulla, which recorded a voting percentage of 32.73 per cent.

A total of 10,724 votes were polled against the total electorate of 16,026. As many as 5,624 males and 5,100 females exercised their franchise. Also, 141 migrant votes were cast at special polling stations for Kashmiri Migrants set up at GMS Jagti, GGHS Patta Bohri and GMS Model Higher Secondary school Udhampur, he said.

Similarly, in Hajin-A, 53.33 per cent voting was recorded in 57 polling stations.

A total of 8,669 electors, out of the total 16,313, cast their votes. As many as 4,717 males out of 8,565 and 3,982 females out of 7,748 exercised their franchise, the spokesman said.

The voting, which started at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm, passed off peacefully with people across the age groups participating in it, he said.

Kashmiri Migrants also cast their votes in special polling stations setup for them in different places in Jammu, he added.

The DDC elections took place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. However, the counting of votes was withheld in these two seats due to the disputed qualification of two candidates.

Later, the state election commission declared the polling to these constituencies as void, cancelling the candidature of Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam, citing wrong information about the place of birth by the PoK-origin candidates.

Counting for both constituencies will be held on December 8, the spokesman said.

