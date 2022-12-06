Stryker Launches State-of-the-art Neurovascular R&D Lab with Advanced Technology to Accelerate Stroke Care Innovation

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, recently opened its Neurovascular (NV) lab, a state-of-the-art lab designed to accelerate stroke-related innovation in Asia Pacific. Located within the Stryker Global Technology Center (SGTC) at International Park, Gurgaon, India, the Keystone Suite will enable collaboration between customers, product development engineers, cross-functional teams, and other key stakeholders. Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with more than 58 million of those cases recorded in Asia1. In India, scarcity of professional care and infrastructure are key factors in the country’s treatment rates. This lab offers an ideal environment for medical education, research and development, and customer engagement activities designed to improve patient outcomes. The NV lab has three main components: a neurovascular catheterization lab designed to mimic the hospital treatment experience with the latest imaging and communication equipment; a performance lab with hands-on stations outfitted with flow models, neurovascular simulators and 3D model printing capabilities; and planned space for physician interaction. Mark O’Brien, Vice President and General Manager for the Neurovascular Division at Stryker, said, “Asia Pacific is our fastest growing region, and a big part of our future growth plans. We are continuing to invest in the region to facilitate innovation and advance stroke care.” Ram Rangarajan, Vice President of Stryker Global Technology Center, said, “We’re excited to bring this advanced lab and its capabilities to India’s neurointerventionalist community and to help grow the specialty in country. We believe in the concept of public-private partnerships and invite the government to collaborate with us to train future physicians.” Stryker established its first R&D facility in India more than 15 years ago to provide engineering support to R&D functions in domestic and other emerging markets. Today the center has over 1,000 employees and is one of the company’s leading strategic innovation hubs. The new SGTC facility furthers Stryker’s commitment to India and recognizes its robust ecosystem of world-class research, medical technology innovation capability and talent expertise landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)