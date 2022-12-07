Dr K. Rajeswara Rao, former special secretary to NITI Aayog, joins Sampark Foundation as President

New Delhi, December 7, 2022: Sampark Foundation, one of the most prominent non-government organisations working on state-wide impact programs in primary education, welcomes Dr K. Rajeswara Rao as its President. In this new role, Dr Rao will be working closely with Sampark Foundation’s Founders, Anupama and Vineet Nayar, to further the mission of the Foundation-to deliver large-scale improvement of learning outcomes in 2 crore government school children across the country.

Dr K. Rajeswara Rao is a 1988 batch IAS Officer of the Tripura Cadre and last served as Special Secretary (Secretary GoI Equivalent), NITI Aayog, National Think Tank of Govt. of India in charge of Managing Urbanization and Urban Planning Reforms, Health and Sanitation, Skill Development, Labour & Employment, UTs etc. During the long span of 34 years of administrative experience, he had dealt with Six Ministries of the Government of India for about 16 years. He had worked with the Union Ministries of Women and Child Development, Food Processing, Railways, Health and Family Welfare, and Mines; the Chief Vigilance Officer, CONCOR, a Railway CPSE; and with the State Governments of Tripura and Andhra Pradesh in sectors such as Education, Governance, Welfare, Urban, and Social Development. He was Chief of the National Urban Health Mission and prepared groundwork/guidelines for the launch of PM Jan Arogya Yojana in 2014 and 2016, conceptualised and implemented the world’s largest urban reform project i.e., APUSP. Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman of Sampark Foundation, shared, “I am delighted to welcome Dr K. Rajeswara Rao to the Sampark Family. Dr K. Rajeswara Rao is one of the most accomplished change-maker I have met, with vast experience in transforming education outcomes at grassroots levels. He will work with our high-performance Sampark team to touch the lives of over two crore children in 2 Lac government schools across ten states and ensure no child is left behind. With him joining our mission, I am sure we will be able to impact the lives of these children in more meaningful ways by increasing their learning and earning levels in the coming years. ” Talking about starting his journey with Sampark Foundation, Dr. Rao said, ”I am thrilled to join Sampark Foundation and become part of its unique work of transforming primary education in the country. The Sampark team has an excellent track record of impacting learning outcomes at scale and the ground level through their unmatched understanding of the primary education canvas in the country, their undying drive and path-breaking frugal innovations.” “I am eagerly looking forward to working with the founders – Anupama and Vineet, as well as the team to make a difference in the lives of school children and make them ready for the future with a better and happier life. Primary education is the foundation on which a progressive society stands. I am keen to work hard and make a difference in tackling learning challenges by leveraging the innovative Sampark platforms,” added Dr Rao. As Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Mines for 3 years, Dr Rao chaired the National Committee and drafted Reform Oriented National Mineral Policy. He dealt with the formulation and implementation of various policies and legislations related to mineral development and regulation. He also supervised the works of the Geological Survey of India (including that of 3500 geoscientists); and handled the responsibilities of Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines. He has conceptualised and implemented several developmental projects supported by bilateral and multilateral organisations, such as the ADB-assisted National Urban Health Mission, World Bank/GIZ-assisted environmental projects, and DFID-assisted APUSP. Dr Rao has rich experience not just in development administration but also in organisational and human resource development, community development, and empowerment of self-help groups, among others. Dr Rao has a PhD in social sciences, an MPhil in national security, a master's in sociology, a bachelor's in basic sciences and a PG diploma in journalism (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)