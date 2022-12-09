Left Menu

NEP can build new India that Vivekananda envisioned: TN Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:15 IST
The New National Educational Policy (NEP) could build a new Bharat (India) and technical and upgraded knowledge like Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Intelligence is necessary for students and development of society, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

Inaugurating the Avinashilingam Institute – Academic and Administrative Development Centre of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science for Women, Deemed University through virtual mode, Ravi said,''Our growth is deeply rooted in our origin and that is to be evoked and taken from Vedas and tradition,'' he said adding that the centre is based on the vision of Swami Vivekananda.

Ravi, who cancelled a visit to the city due to cyclone, said oneness is the aspect that builds and enriches education.

Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal said the NEP is a key to the development of students and an answer to their aspirations.

An Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) would be created and the students may become meritorious by adding to their grades and credits when they complete courses from multiple universities, Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

