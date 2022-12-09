NCHMCT unveils portal of library and studies material to improve training

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), unveiled a portal of library and studies material on 8th December 2022 to augment the online availability of study resources for further improving education training and other research activities. NCHMCT is he apex national level body under Ministry of Tourism for imparting hospitality management course, through its more than 90 institutions across country.

Dedicating the portal to the nation during the Board meeting, the Chairman of the Council and Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Shri Arvind Singh stated that making these resources available in different formats such as written, audio, visuals will go a long way in easing the availability of resources in the hospitality sector. The CEO of the National Council, Shri Gyan Bhushan and other Board members and officials of the council were present during the occasion.

The Board appreciated the initiative of the council for making this portal and arranging huge study material available for all semesters in different formats including video classes. During the Pandemic the council has started these initiatives and collected all resources and has ensured easily accessible digital portal.

The Board of NCHMCT also took decision to allow culinary colleges pass outs to sit in the NHTET tests which has been rolled out on the lines of UGC NET test for those who are interested in teaching career in hospitality institutes. This endeavour has been to keep the teaching standards in hospitality institutes at high level.

The post pandemic boom in the hospitality sector has been encouraging for the employability and availability of such opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector for pass outs from the Institute of Hotel Management under the umbrella of the NCHMCT. The new hotel and properties coming up in tier 2 and tier 3 cities by reputed group of hotel chains and augmentation of hiring in the other hospitality related sectors such as retail, hospitals, malls etc. are also encouraging aspects for prospective hotel management pass outs. After suffering during the pandemic, the upcoming academic session is fully geared to see higher interest in the hospitality and tourism as a preferred carrier choice. Accordingly, the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and its academic bodies NCHMCT, Indian Institute of Travel and Tourism Management (IITTM) and Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) are aimed towards meeting this aspiration.

(With Inputs from PIB)