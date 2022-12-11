Left Menu

PM has revived age-old historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the age-old historical, cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:52 IST
PM has revived age-old historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Thakur
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Anurag_Office)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the age-old historical, cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He made the statement on the sidelines of a cultural programme at Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Banaras Hindu University here. On the occasion, 2,500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi, he said. ''By adding sports to this event, he (PM) has created enthusiasm among the youth and this shows the importance of sports for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat','' Thakur, who is also the Youth Affairs & Sports minister said. Losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other, he said.

Thakur said the pace at which Varanasi has been developed was never witnessed before. ''This development has not only taken place in Varanasi but also across the nation. No one thought about Kashi-Tamil Sangamam before. There are a lot of towns in Tamil Nadu like Tenkasi, Sivakasi bear the name of Kashi. This is just the beginning. 2,500 people who came to Kashi now will bring 25,000 tourists back,'' he said.

He said many towns in Tamil Nadu have an age-old connection with Kashi, which has been brought to life by the prime minister.

The PM has made the temples in Somnath, Kedarnath and Ayodhya magnificent and divine, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022