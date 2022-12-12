Over 60,000 marriages registered in Delhi in last 3 years: Data

More than 60,000 marriages were registered in Delhi in the last three years -- a figure that many believe is much lower than the actual number of weddings.

At 975, the northeast district had the least number of registrations while the southwest district had the highest at 9,767, followed by Shahdara at 8,603 and northwest at 7,111.

According to the Revenue Department data, a total of 60,349 marriages were registered in Delhi from October 1, 2019 to October 31 this year. A total of 66,705 applications were received for registration.

The west district had 6,676 registrations, south 6,671, north 4,707, east 4,203, southeast 4,139, central 3,893 and New Delhi 3,604. The Hindu Marriage Act comprised a major chunk of the registrations at 34,683 with the west district seeing the highest number of registrations at 5,600.

The Compulsory Marriage Order registrations were the second highest, and saw a total of 21,202 marriages being registered during the period for which data is available.

Shahdara district had the highest registrations under the Compulsory Marriage Order at 7,328 while New Delhi, northwest, and west had zero registrations. There were six registrations under it in the southeast district.

Sikh marriages are registered under the Anand Marriage Act, which saw a total of 2,599 registrations in the last three years. The west district, which is dominated by Sikhs, had the maximum umber of registrations under the act at 991.

Under the Special Marriage Act, which allows registration of inter-faith marriages, a total of 1,865 marriages were registered.

Advocate Amit Kumar said the number of marriage registrations are low since people do not consider it a necessity.

''Only those people who need to take their spouse abroad or travel to foreign countries for work need a marriage registration certificate. People who do not need to travel outside the country or get names of spouses added to their passports do not feel the need to go in for marriage registration,'' he said.

The advocate also said that there are court judgements on marriage registration but people are not sensitised about them.

