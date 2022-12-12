Left Menu

Model Code of Conduct imposed for MCD polls lifted: SEC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:56 IST
The Model Code of Conduct which was imposed for the recently-held municipal polls in Delhi has been lifted, the State Election Commission said on Monday.

With the model code being lifted, Delhi government projects that were halted will be back on track and it will be able to hold key meetings, including of the Cabinet.

The government will now start putting in place plans to host the Delhi Shopping Festival and the Delhi International Film Festival. A senior official of the SEC said the decision has been taken as the ''election process is over''.

On November 4, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, in a press conference, announced the schedule of the polls.

While polling was held on December 4, the counting of votes was done on December 7.

Provisions of Model Code of Conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the State Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of the election process, the SEC said in a communication sent to the Delhi chief secretary and other authorities.

''Now that the declaration of result in respect of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed, the Model Code of Conduct in effect since 04.11.2022, has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect,'' reads the communication dated December 12.'' The AAP emerged victorious in the polls, winning 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP bagged 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

