Motor racing-Ferrari appoint Vasseur as Formula One team boss

Ferrari said on Tuesday they had appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on Jan. 9.

