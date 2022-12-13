Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint Vasseur as Formula One team boss

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:02 IST
Frederic Vasseur Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ferrari said on Tuesday they had appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on Jan. 9.

