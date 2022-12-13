Left Menu

Meghalaya cabinet nod for 12 new colleges

The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for setting up 12 new degree colleges in the state.The announcement comes months ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya. It is the first state-run university in Meghalaya.The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal of starting B.A. and B.Com courses at the College of Teacher Education in Tura.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:32 IST
Meghalaya cabinet nod for 12 new colleges
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for setting up 12 new degree colleges in the state.

The announcement comes months ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya. Elections in the state are due early next year.

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the cabinet has also approved an ordinance for renaming Capt Williamson Sangma Technical University as Capt Williamson Sangma State University. It is the first state-run university in Meghalaya.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal of starting B.A. and B.Com courses at the College of Teacher Education in Tura. For this purpose, 39 new posts will be created.

Sangma said this was done in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP), which requires colleges to have multi-discipline courses.

The cabinet also approved 50 new posts for the Shillong Government College of Engineering (SGCE), and 47 posts for the College of Architecture & Planning Tura (CAPT).

Sangma said the infrastructure of both the colleges was 99 per cent complete, and the government would spend Rs 2.8 crore for SGCE and Rs 2.7 crore for CAPT annually.

The colleges are expected to start the first session by the mid of next year, he said.

The state cabinet also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Health Services Rules to allow the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board fill up vacant posts through recruitment exams.

Sangma said the cabinet also approved a compensation policy for deaths of undertrial prisoners, in accordance with the direction of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022