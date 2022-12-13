CBI arrests nine I-T staffers in Nagpur for joining department without clearing exam

Nine Income Tax employees, who joined the department allegedly without clearing the mandatory recruitment examination and instead made dummy candidates write the test on their behalf have been arrested in Nagpur by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said the central agency on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI arrested the nine accused on Monday, it said.

In 2018, the CBI ACB in Nagpur had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act after allegations surfaced that 12 I-T staffers had joined the department as stenographers and to posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) without appearing for the examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), said the central agency in a release.

During investigation of the case, examination papers and other documents of these candidates containing their handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions were sent for forensic analysis, it said.

The forensic analysis established that out of these 12, nine candidates had not actually appeared for the said test, said the release.

Instead, dummy candidates wrote the recruitment examination on their behalf, claimed the CBI.

Based on the finding, the central probe agency apprehended these I-T department employees and produced them in a local court, where it obtained their custody till December 16.

The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (CBI- Nagpur) Salim Khan, said the release.

Over the years some of these officials had even got promotions, an official said.

