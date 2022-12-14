Chetu Opens New Software Skill Development Centre that Offers Free Training to Technical Graduates

Global Software Developer Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Inauguration for New Skill Development Center at its Noida Campus that Provides Complimentary Software Skills Training to Local New Graduates Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, celebrated the inauguration of its newly built, state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre earlier. Located in Sector 63 at its A186/187 campus in Noida, the new skill development center offers free skill development training to new technical graduates looking to begin their career in the software development space. The newly opened Skill Development Centre has been expanded into an 8,000 square-foot facility with fully renovated classrooms and lecture rooms that will accommodate over 90 students at a time. With its nearly 20 dedicated faculty members, the new centre will provide an intensive three-month program that allows students to receive training in various core and cutting-edge technologies and programming languages. These include .NET, PHP, Python, Javascript, iOS, Android, AWS, Xamarin, DevOps, and more. Originally introduced in 2011, Chetu’s free Skill Development Centre has enabled hundreds of new technical graduates to train and upgrade their technical skills as they enter the software development industry. Since 2021, the center has trained nearly 500 students, with nearly 400 of them going on to begin their careers at Chetu. “Chetu’s Training and Development program was created with the vision to provide world-class software development skill training to all those technical graduates who are eyeing to build an amazing career in the software world,” said Junaid Hanfi, Training and Development Team Lead at Chetu. This new centre we have created is by far one of the most advanced in the industry, and we are excited to continue to both train the coming generation of software developers, but also to help hundreds of graduates begin their careers at Chetu. Nikhil Koranne, Assistant Vice President of Operations at Chetu, was able to travel from the company’s US headquarters to inaugurate the new centre, and officially welcome the newest class. “Ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled and talented developers is not just crucial for our company’s success, but to the software development industry in Noida as a whole,” said Koranne. “Thanks to development centers and programs like these, graduates - and hopefully prospective Chetu team members - can stay on top of the latest trends and gain the skills they need to both help their careers and the industry grow.” Chetu’s Skill Development Centre is currently accepting applications for future classes, so any interested technical graduates looking to advance their skills and begin their careers can send their resumes to skill@chetu.com.

