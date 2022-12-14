Left Menu

Punjab CM exhorts VCs to play proactive role in state's progress

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:24 IST
Punjab CM exhorts VCs to play proactive role in state's progress
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted vice-chancellors to play a proactive role in the socio-economic progress of the state by duly focusing on confidence building of students.

Chairing a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state at his office here, Mann said youngsters were the biggest asset of the state and they needed to be nurtured to ensure the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people.

The need of the hour is to ensure proper capacity building of youngsters so that their services can be aptly utilised for the state's development, Mann said.

The chief minister said Punjab is fortunate that two sessions of the prestigious G-20 summit will be held in the state in March and June.

He said the summit meeting in March is based on education and so university students should be involved in this summit in large numbers.

Mann said this will help in enriching the lives of students by widening their perspective on global issues.

The chief minister said the state government has already set up an innovation centre in Mohali which is proving instrumental for all-round development of the youth.

He further said that the state government was mulling to introduce the makerspace concept in Punjab.

Mann said it will be a place for hands-on learning with all tools for creativity. It will be equipped with facilities of 3D designing and printing, audio-visual equipment, hand tools and others to tap the hidden potential of the youth in the field of creativity, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022