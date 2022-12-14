Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:50 IST
Infosys founders take trip down memory lane on company completing 4 decades

As IT major Infosys commemorated its four decades of existence, its founders reminisced about the company's journey on Wednesday.

N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal and K Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus here.

''I am the last of the jokers left,'' quipped Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered here.

Nilekani said he now has the huge responsibility of ''putting in place the leadership structure, people with right values to take it (the company) forward''.

Stating that putting the right persons at the top echelons of the company was the ''biggest thing'' on his mind, Nilekani said: ''I haven't found a person who I can hand over (the charge).'' PTI RS HDA

