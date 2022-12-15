K’taka minister offers silver brick from Ramanagara district to Ayodhya temple

A team of 150 devotees headed by Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday visited Ayodhya and offered the silver brick brought from Ramanagara district in Karnataka to contribute to the construction of Ram Temple.

A silk saree was also offered to Goddess Sita and silk shawl to Lord Ram and Lakshman, the minister’s office said in a statement here.

Narayan, who holds the Higher Education and IT/BT portfolios, is also the district in charge minister of Ramanagara.

“Minister Narayan offered the donations to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and office-bearers of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas...,” the statement said.

The priest of Karnataka origin Gopal Bhat and his associates worshipped the silver brick, silk saree and shawl, the statement said.

It added that the priests also handed over the sacred soil from Ayodhya to the devotees. Minister Narayan said the holy mud would be taken to Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district and mixed with the soil there.

