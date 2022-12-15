Left Menu

K’taka minister offers silver brick from Ramanagara district to Ayodhya temple

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:20 IST
K’taka minister offers silver brick from Ramanagara district to Ayodhya temple
  • Country:
  • India

A team of 150 devotees headed by Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday visited Ayodhya and offered the silver brick brought from Ramanagara district in Karnataka to contribute to the construction of Ram Temple.

A silk saree was also offered to Goddess Sita and silk shawl to Lord Ram and Lakshman, the minister’s office said in a statement here.

Narayan, who holds the Higher Education and IT/BT portfolios, is also the district in charge minister of Ramanagara.

“Minister Narayan offered the donations to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and office-bearers of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas...,” the statement said.

The priest of Karnataka origin Gopal Bhat and his associates worshipped the silver brick, silk saree and shawl, the statement said.

It added that the priests also handed over the sacred soil from Ayodhya to the devotees. Minister Narayan said the holy mud would be taken to Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district and mixed with the soil there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022