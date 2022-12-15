Left Menu

TN CM inaugurates Music Academy's 96th annual conference, concerts

My grandfather Muthuvelar was a musical genius. My father was endowed with the gift of music.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:10 IST
TN CM inaugurates Music Academy's 96th annual conference, concerts
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Music Academy's 96th annual conference and concerts got underway on Thursday evening with the Chief Minister M K Stalin making a fervent appeal to patronise Tamil music.

Inaugurating the annual conference and concerts, which will be held till January 1, 2023, the Chief Minister said music has a great history and the Music Academy occupied a special place in it.

''I have come here as a fan. My grandfather Muthuvelar was a musical genius. My father was endowed with the gift of music. But, I know only to speak and not singing,'' he said while claiming that Tamil music flourished since the days of yore.

''If you read works like Tevaram (devotional hymns on Lord Siva) and Thiruvasagam (Tamil hymns composed by the ninth century Shaivite saints) you will know the connection between Tamil and music,'' Stalin said.

The CM said, ''Tamil should be given importance when it comes to music whether it be devotional, rock or pop music.'' PTI JSP ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022