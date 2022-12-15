TN CM inaugurates Music Academy's 96th annual conference, concerts

The Music Academy's 96th annual conference and concerts got underway on Thursday evening with the Chief Minister M K Stalin making a fervent appeal to patronise Tamil music.

Inaugurating the annual conference and concerts, which will be held till January 1, 2023, the Chief Minister said music has a great history and the Music Academy occupied a special place in it.

''I have come here as a fan. My grandfather Muthuvelar was a musical genius. My father was endowed with the gift of music. But, I know only to speak and not singing,'' he said while claiming that Tamil music flourished since the days of yore.

''If you read works like Tevaram (devotional hymns on Lord Siva) and Thiruvasagam (Tamil hymns composed by the ninth century Shaivite saints) you will know the connection between Tamil and music,'' Stalin said.

The CM said, ''Tamil should be given importance when it comes to music whether it be devotional, rock or pop music.'' PTI JSP ROH ROH

