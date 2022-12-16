Left Menu

Disappointed over less faculty members in institutes for disabled: Parl panel

Similarly, out of the sanctioned strength of regular posts of 20 and contractual posts of 106 at CRCs of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, 8 regular posts and 58 contractual posts are vacant, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:36 IST
Disappointed over less faculty members in institutes for disabled: Parl panel
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed disappointment over the majority of national institutes for the disabled having much less faculty members than their sanctioned strength.

The panel's report on social justice and empowerment on the 'review of the functioning of national institutes established for different types of disabilities' was tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The committee is ''disappointed'' to note that the faculty members in most of these institutes are much less in comparison to their sanctioned strength. Insufficient faculty even in those Institutes which were established decades back is an alarming revelation. The situation at Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) is also not good, the report said.

''For instance, the sanctioned strength for all the CRCs of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities is 26, out of which 20 posts are vacant,'' the report said. ''Similarly, out of the sanctioned strength of regular posts of 20 and contractual posts of 106 at CRCs of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, 8 regular posts and 58 contractual posts are vacant,'' it said. Since the situation at other institutes and CRCs is equally bad, the committee said it would suggest that the department needs to thoroughly examine the reasons, address the same early and get the vacancies filled so that the students and beneficiaries do not suffer. ''It must also be ensured that recruitment is done in a fixed time frame in future and is not left to linger for years together,'' it said.

The Committee have further observed that the information with regard to the sanctioned and actual strength is not available in the annual report of the institutes, and are of the strong opinion that such information should be made available in the annual reports of the institutes, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022