5 servers of AIIMS were affected, about 1.3 TB of data encrypted in cyber attack: MoS IT

Based on current analysis by concerned stakeholders, 5 servers of AIIMS were affected and approximately 1.3 Tera Bytes of data was encrypted, Chandrasekhar said.The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack on November 23, paralysing its servers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:20 IST
5 servers of AIIMS were affected, about 1.3 TB of data encrypted in cyber attack: MoS IT
Representative Image
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said as per the analysis of cyber security watchdog CERT-In and other stakeholders, five servers of AIIMS were affected by a recent cyber attack which led to encryption of approximately 1.3 terabytes of data.

The minister of state for electronics and IT, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the information and computer systems at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were managed by the institute itself.

Upon being informed about the cyber security incident by AIIMS, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) evaluated the case.

The minister said as per preliminary analysis, servers were compromised in the information technology network of AIIMS by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation, which caused operational disruption because of non-functionality of critical applications.

''CERT-In and other stakeholder entities have advised necessary remedial measures. Based on current analysis by concerned stakeholders, 5 servers of AIIMS were affected and approximately 1.3 Tera Bytes of data was encrypted,'' Chandrasekhar said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack on November 23, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

