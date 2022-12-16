UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representating the staff said on Friday.
"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement