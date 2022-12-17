NIIMS - White Coat Ceremony for MBBS Batch 2022-23

On 15th December 2022 from 10:30 AM, with a white court ceremony greeting 150 students of MBBS, NIIMS marked the commencement of the MBBS batch of 2022-23. NIIMS chairman, Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, stated that by donning the white coat, these students have made the decision to devote their life to serving the needs of others. He mentioned that the purpose of this ceremony is to encourage these aspiring medical professionals to provide compassionate patient care. He encouraged the students to be open to new ideas and experiences, further adding, “The training and learning you will get here will shape you for the rest of your life.” He was also quoted saying, “Over the course of your stay over here, I would urge you to cultivate qualities like humility, courage, charity, and patience in your character because these are the qualities which define a doctor.” He added that NIIMS is now amongst the top preferred medical colleges in the state in just a few years of its inception. ''Our continuous focus has been to strive for perfection and excellence in providing quality medical education to budding aspirants which has made us reach this mark in such a brief stint. In addition to this NIIMS has always been meeting the social responsibility to provide quality healthcare through its hospital. It’s contribution during the Covid times has been instrumental and well noted within the society. To fight off this menace Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences dedicated its 400-bed facility to the State government for the treatment of active coronavirus-affected patients during the first and second Covid wave.'' These students thus pledge to cure and care for others upon completion of this four-year medical program, according to Chancellor Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor of NIU. He said, “Coming here is no joke, if you have come here, it is because of the pain, sacrifice, and effort that you had. But a good organisation is not ruined by hardworking people, it is ruined by hard-working people who stop working.” Vice Chancellor Dr. Uma Bhardwaj was quoted saying some powerful words of wisdom, “If you do not have the right set of skills, you are going to take somebody’s life. In any other profession, you have the margin, but here, no, you have to be perfect at what you do.” Dean Dr. Ashutosh Niranjan, Professor, and Dean of the Department of Surgery welcomed all the students and spoke about the history and significance of the white coat. He said that the white coat gives doctors identification, confidence, authority, and respect from patients, which in turn fosters a positive patient-physician relationship. He continued by saying that while donning a white coat is unquestionably incredibly powerful, it would also come with more demanding obligations for the pupils. The white coat ceremony was concluded with Whitecoat given to the students, followed by a photo session and lunch wherein the faculties and students interacted.

