PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 23:59 IST
Delegation led by Palam 360's pradhan meets Delhi LG
A delegation led by Palam 360's pradhan on Saturday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and apprised him about the problems of Delhi Dehat pending for years, officials said.

During the meeting, the pradhan, Surendra Solanki, also submitted a written memorandum to the Lt Governor on behalf of the delegation, they said.

Solanki apprised the LG about the 18-point demands and problems of Delhi Dehat pending for years, according to an official statement.

The Lt Governor assured to resolve all these issues at the earliest, it said.

Issues raised included reinstating the closed mutation process in Delhi and land acquisition matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

