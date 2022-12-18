Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:58 IST
Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food
Twelve girl students of a residential school in Rajasthan's Sirohi district were taken ill after consuming contaminated khichdi, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Devnarayan Residential School on Saturday evening, they said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Sirohi) Dr Rajesh Kumar said 12 students were taken to the hospital on complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea.

While four of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the rest were discharged after primary treatment, he said.

Kumar said the samples of khichdi have been sent for testing.

